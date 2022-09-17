BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

BioAtla Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $313.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.12. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioAtla will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 29,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $81,138.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,530.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $206,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 29,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $81,138.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,530.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 57,432 shares of company stock valued at $305,423. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAB. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 843.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

