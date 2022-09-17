SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE SEAS opened at $53.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.04. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo bought 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.99 per share, for a total transaction of $501,110.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,653.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo bought 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.99 per share, for a total transaction of $501,110.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,653.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,478.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $707,240. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Articles

