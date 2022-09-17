LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $54.99 on Friday. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $53.28 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -98.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average is $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 109.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

