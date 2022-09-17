CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.62

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.62 and traded as high as $26.22. CVB Financial shares last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 2,002,736 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on CVBF. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
CVB Financial Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth $129,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CVB Financial Company Profile
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.