Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Declines By 49.0%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the August 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 553,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $8.82 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.65). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 49.18%. The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

