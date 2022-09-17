Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Short Interest Update

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Global Acquisition I

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,230,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 302,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 883,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after buying an additional 83,739 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 1,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 870,393 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $777,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGAA opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. Target Global Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.