Traders Purchase Large Volume of Altice USA Put Options (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 23,923 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 281% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,283 put options.

Altice USA Trading Down 5.9 %

Altice USA stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Altice USA

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Altice USA by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, New Street Research raised Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

