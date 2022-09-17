Traders Purchase High Volume of CF Acquisition Corp. VI Call Options (NASDAQ:CFVI)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 13,580 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 217% compared to the typical volume of 4,281 call options.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Performance

CFVI opened at $12.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. VI

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,206,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 582,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 265,861 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth about $5,782,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 340,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 168,697 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth about $3,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.