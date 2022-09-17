Traders Purchase High Volume of CF Acquisition Corp. VI Call Options (NASDAQ:CFVI)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 13,580 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 217% compared to the typical volume of 4,281 call options.
CFVI opened at $12.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $18.52.
Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.
