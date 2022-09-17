Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD) Short Interest Update

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Beard Energy Transition Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

Get Beard Energy Transition Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beard Energy Transition Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Company Profile

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating on electric power grid opportunities associated with energy transition infrastructure buildout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beard Energy Transition Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.