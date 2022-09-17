iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 49.91% of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

