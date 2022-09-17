Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 216 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.61). Approximately 1,048,325 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 712,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.66).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 225.03. The company has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 3.09.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

