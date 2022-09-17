Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF) Trading Down 13.8%

Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF – Get Rating) shares fell 13.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30. 222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Concentric AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16.

About Concentric AB (publ)

Concentric AB (publ) designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes solutions for engine and hydraulic applications in the worldwide. Its engine products include lubricant, coolant, and fuel transfer pumps uel pumps for medium and heavy-duty diesel engines, transmissions, and compressors. The company's hydraulic products comprise gear products including pumps, motors, power packs, and flow dividers for mobile equipment.

