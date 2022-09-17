Ares Strategic Mining (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Shares Down 2.3%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 0.28 and last traded at 0.29. Approximately 21,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 148,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.29.
Ares Strategic Mining Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.27.
About Ares Strategic Mining
Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, acquires and explores for fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ares Strategic Mining (ARSMF)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.