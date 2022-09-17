Ares Strategic Mining (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Shares Down 2.3%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 0.28 and last traded at 0.29. Approximately 21,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 148,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.29.

Ares Strategic Mining Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.27.

About Ares Strategic Mining

(Get Rating)

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, acquires and explores for fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.