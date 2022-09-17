GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC cut shares of GURU Organic Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of GUROF opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. GURU Organic Energy has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.

