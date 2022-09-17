Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TRNS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Transcat Stock Down 0.4 %

TRNS stock opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $561.34 million, a P/E ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.80. Transcat has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 148.1% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after purchasing an additional 341,949 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 29.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 452,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after buying an additional 102,270 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 22.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 401,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after buying an additional 73,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 184.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 54,314 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

