Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) PT Raised to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s previous close.
Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE CEQP opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -212.43 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11.
Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile
Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.
