Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) PT Raised to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s previous close.

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CEQP opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -212.43 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

