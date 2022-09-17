Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s previous close.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. Steelcase has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $13.69.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Further Reading

