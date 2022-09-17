Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s previous close.
Steelcase Price Performance
Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. Steelcase has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $13.69.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.70%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Steelcase Company Profile
Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steelcase (SCS)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.