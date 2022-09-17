The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT Raised to $105.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $84.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.01.
In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,264 shares of company stock worth $888,936. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
