KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KMPH. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

KemPharm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 12.21. KemPharm has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Institutional Trading of KemPharm

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 309.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. On average, analysts forecast that KemPharm will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,597,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in KemPharm by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

