Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FPI. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Farmland Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

Farmland Partners stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $767.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,414.00 and a beta of 0.72. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

About Farmland Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Farmland Partners by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

