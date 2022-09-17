Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of IVREF opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

