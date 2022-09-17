StockNews.com Downgrades Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) to Hold

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Arconic Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86. Arconic has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $35.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arconic will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arconic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 319.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

See Also

