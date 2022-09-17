Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) PT Lowered to $13.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 115.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LICY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

LICY stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

