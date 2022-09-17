Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Now Covered by Susquehanna Bancshares

Research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.38% from the stock’s current price.

BILL has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.45.

Bill.com Stock Down 6.1 %

NYSE:BILL opened at $149.16 on Thursday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.67.

Insider Activity

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,490.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,290 shares of company stock valued at $28,739,974. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

