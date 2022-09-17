Cheniere Energy’s (LNG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.45.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $167.25 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

