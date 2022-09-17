Analysts Set Expectations for Nikon Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nikon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Nikon’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nikon’s FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Nikon had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.
Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.
