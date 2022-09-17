Analysts Set Expectations for Nikon Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nikon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Nikon’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nikon’s FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Nikon alerts:

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Nikon had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

Nikon Price Performance

About Nikon

Shares of NINOY opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20. Nikon has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27.

(Get Rating)

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.