Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Cut to $274.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $274.33 to $274.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:PANW opened at $174.09 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $488.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

