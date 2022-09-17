FY2023 EPS Estimates for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Lowered by Analyst

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Stitch Fix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.84). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SFIX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.96. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

In related news, Director J William Gurley purchased 1,000,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

