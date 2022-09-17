Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

ASRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Assertio Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Assertio has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $114.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89.

Institutional Trading of Assertio

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Assertio had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Assertio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Assertio during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Assertio during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Assertio by 291.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 113,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 84,248 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Assertio by 14.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Assertio by 55.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 129,661 shares during the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

