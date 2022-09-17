Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2022

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZNGet Rating) – Univest Sec upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Univest Sec analyst J. Jang now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Alzamend Neuro’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Univest Sec also issued estimates for Alzamend Neuro’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Up 0.8 %

Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALZN. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the first quarter worth $35,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alzamend Neuro news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 36,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $34,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,002,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,702,586.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 94,900 shares of company stock valued at $93,116.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.