Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) – Univest Sec upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Univest Sec analyst J. Jang now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Alzamend Neuro’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Univest Sec also issued estimates for Alzamend Neuro’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALZN. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the first quarter worth $35,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alzamend Neuro news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 36,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $34,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,002,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,702,586.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 94,900 shares of company stock valued at $93,116.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

