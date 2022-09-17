Braze, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Braze in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Braze’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Braze’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Braze Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BRZE. Barclays dropped their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $35.19 on Friday. Braze has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -20.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Braze by 134.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,680 shares in the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,235,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $68,082,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $99,111.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,848 shares of company stock valued at $7,171,451 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

