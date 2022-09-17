Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Cut to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $56.38 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $81.10. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22.

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,309,000. Amundi boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 128,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,037,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 283,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after buying an additional 30,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,228,000.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

