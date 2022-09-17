Morgan Stanley Boosts Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $12.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ACCD. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accolade will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,442.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,170 shares of company stock worth $12,731. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

