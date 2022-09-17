BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to C$127.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOOO. Raymond James upped their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.92.

BRP stock opened at $68.38 on Thursday. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 388.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in BRP in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in BRP in the first quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in BRP during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

