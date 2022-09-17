JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Price Target to €49.00

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Randstad from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Randstad Stock Down 0.3 %

RANJY opened at $23.59 on Thursday. Randstad has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.32.

About Randstad

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

