National Bank Financial Raises Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Price Target to C$11.00

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MFCSF opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

