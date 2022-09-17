National Bank Financial Raises Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Price Target to C$11.00

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Medical Facilities Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MFCSF opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $9.64.
Medical Facilities Company Profile
