POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 144.44% from the company’s current price.

PNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance

PNT opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of -0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

About POINT Biopharma Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNT. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.