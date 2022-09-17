KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Down 2.3 %

MDRX stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,945 shares of company stock valued at $360,569 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 584,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,174,000 after acquiring an additional 136,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,229,000 after buying an additional 469,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 72.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,236 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.