CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut CloudMD Software & Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance

Shares of DOCRF stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

