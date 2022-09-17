Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRNNF. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Grand City Properties from €20.60 ($21.02) to €16.80 ($17.14) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNNF opened at $11.47 on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.