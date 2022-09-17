HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

HealthEquity Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $71.36 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $73.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -96.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,807 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,759,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in HealthEquity by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 593,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,487,000 after purchasing an additional 589,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

