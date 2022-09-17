Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LDSCY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($10.03) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $793.33.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

Land Securities Group stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

