KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Shares of PHR opened at $27.70 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $126,705.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $66,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,055 shares of company stock valued at $228,467 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,236,000 after purchasing an additional 523,740 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

