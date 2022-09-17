KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of -0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 1,294.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,527.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,527.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $335,881.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,939 shares of company stock worth $1,398,851 in the last ninety days. 22.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.