KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2022

Equities researchers at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Progyny Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.54, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $276,036.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $276,036.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 371,704 shares in the company, valued at $15,503,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,686 shares of company stock valued at $8,545,598. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Progyny by 21.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.