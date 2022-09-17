KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Equities researchers at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.54, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $276,036.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $276,036.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 371,704 shares in the company, valued at $15,503,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,686 shares of company stock valued at $8,545,598. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Progyny by 21.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

