Societe Generale Lowers Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Price Target to €26.00

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from €48.00 ($48.98) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kion Group from €58.00 ($59.18) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Kion Group has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $29.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.53.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

