Analyzing ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.4% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 0.68% -43.99% 8.96% ARC Resources 18.43% 24.69% 12.49%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amplify Energy and ARC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 ARC Resources 0 0 6 0 3.00

ARC Resources has a consensus target price of $24.04, indicating a potential upside of 69.31%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Amplify Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amplify Energy and ARC Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $342.92 million 0.83 -$32.07 million $0.05 148.60 ARC Resources $4.08 billion 2.28 $627.63 million $1.72 8.26

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Amplify Energy. ARC Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Amplify Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

(Get Rating)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 121.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,417 gross producing wells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ARC Resources

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.