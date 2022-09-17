Oppenheimer Downgrades Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Market Perform

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.35.
Adobe Stock Performance
Shares of ADBE opened at $299.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $398.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a 1 year low of $292.14 and a 1 year high of $699.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 690,092 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,631 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
