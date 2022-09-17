Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $388.00 at Citigroup

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $380.00 to $388.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $299.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $292.14 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after buying an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

