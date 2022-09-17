Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$50.42 on Friday. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$36.65 and a twelve month high of C$51.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91. The stock has a market cap of C$5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$657.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.7699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total transaction of C$1,006,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,631,539.90. In other Capital Power news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total transaction of C$1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,631,539.90. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,248,076.07. Insiders have sold a total of 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,341 over the last ninety days.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.